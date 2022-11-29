Two held, Rs 2.80 lakh worth PDS rice seized in Warangal

The police said that the accused had purchased PDS rice from surrounding areas and were selling at higher price for illegal benefits.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:54 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Representational Image

Warangal: Task Force police raided the Raja Rajeshwari mini modern rice mill situated at Dupakunta and apprehended Vaddapelli Janardhan, owner, and Pastham Maheswar, operator, and seized 18 quintals of PDS rice and 90 quintals of broken PDS rice from their possession on Tuesday.

The seized property along with the accused have been handed over to Geesugonda police for taking further action.