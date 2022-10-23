Warangal: Rice mill owner, four others held, PDS rice worth Rs 9.10 lakh seized

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:18 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

Task Force team with at the rice mill at Enugallu village in Warangal district with PDS rice. A Task Force team raided an illegal Vengamamba rice mill at Enugallu village of Parvathagiri mandal, and seized 350 quintals of PDS rice worth Rs 9.10 lakh on Saturday.

The accused were Siripothu Mallaiiah of Engugallu, who is the rice mill owner, Dhamera Sarangapani of Choutapally village, the operator at the mill, Dhammishetti Koti of Enugallu village, a worker, Banoth Naveen of Pancharaithanda hamlet, worker, and Madduri Ravindar of Enugallu, helper.

“The accused and the seized property have been handed over to Parvathagiri police for taking further action,” said Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad.