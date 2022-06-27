Hanamkonda: Badminton team selections from August 1 to 3 at Warangal Club

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:33 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Warangal: The Warangal District Badminton Association will conduct District Tournament cum Team Selections for participation in the ensuing State Badminton Championships to be held at various places from August 1 to 3 at Warangal Club said association secretary Dr P Ramesh Reddy.

In a press note here on Monday, he said that the players of erstwhile Warangal district are only eligible to participate in the tournament, and one player can participate in three events. “ Date of Birth Certificate / Proof is mandatory for all players.

Tournament will be conducted for each group when there are a minimum of six entries in a particular category. All the participants of U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19 category are required to report by 7.30 am on August 1, 2022 at Warangal Club in Subedari. Draws will be displayed at the venue. All the participants of men and women are required to report by 1 pm on August 2.

Matches will be conducted on 30 point games up to quarter finals, semi finals and finals will be conducted 21 points with Best of Three Set. No Entry will be accepted without names both for singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles. District teams will be selected to participate in Telangana State Badminton Championship-2022,” he said.

For any further details, candidates can call P Ramesh Reddy on 9440599888 / 9030070255.