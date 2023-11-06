PhD awarded to Subhash Bochu of KITS Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:34 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hanamkonda: Subhash Bochu, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical & Electronics Engineering (EEE) Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW), was awarded PhD degree by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH), Hyderabad, said Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy.

In a press note here on Monday, the Principal said that Subhash Bochu had submitted his PhD thesis titled “Voltage and Frequency Controllers for Standalone Wind Energy Conversion System ”. He did his research work under the supervision of Prof V Rajagopal, Dean, Academic Affairs, KITSW.

