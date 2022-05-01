Hanamkonda man missing in Gujarat found in Mumbai

Hanamkonda: The villager of Uppal in the district, S Sammaiah, who went missing in Gujarat six days ago when he went there to purchase buffaloes, was spotted by a Telugu man at a railway station in Mumbai. As the person, who sighted him is also from Kesamudram mandal of Warangal district, Sammaih is being brought to Hanamkonda by a train, said the officials here on Sunday.

Sammaiah, who was selected as a beneficiary under the Dalit Bandhu, went to Gujrat along with eight other beneficiaries and officials of the Animal Husbandry. But he had failed to return while the others came home. Following this, the officials launched a hunt to trace him. “Luckily, Sammaiah was spotted by a person from Kesamudram. He will be coming home by a train. They will reach Kazipet in the night,” an official said.

The officials are not sure how and when Sammaiah reached Mumbai from Ahmedabad. Sammaiah, who is an illiterate, said to have not gone to faraway places in the past. The family members have expressed happiness over the tracing of Sammaiah (49), who is the sole breadwinner of the family.

