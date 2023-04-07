Hanamkonda: MLC Deshapthi Srinivas felicitated by cultural, literary associations

MLC Deshapathi Srinivas being felicitated at a programme in Hanamkonda.

Hanamkonda: MLC Deshapathi Srinivas was felicitated at a programme by the cultural and literary associations here on Thursday.

Speaking at the gathering, he recalled his association with Warangal district and Telangana ideologue Prof K Jayashankar. “Jayashankar was like a ‘full pot’, he had shown fatherly love towards me,” he said, and added that he was happy to be among the litterateurs of Warangal. He also appreciated the poets and lyricists of Warangal stating that they had contributed a lot to the separate Telangana movement.

West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar, who was the chief guest, said that there is a need for poets, artistes and litterateurs as they influence and lead the society. While poet Potlapally Srinivas Rao presided over the programme, KUDA chairman Sunder Raj, Ampasayya Naveen, Prof Banna Ailaiah, Anisetty Rajitha, VR Vidyarthi, Mimicry Srinivas, Gannamaneni Girija Manohar Rao and others were present.

