Hanamkonda: NSS volunteers of Vaagdevi Engineering College extend helping hand to Oasis Orphanage

In a heartwarming gesture, the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of Vaagdevi Engineering College, Warangal, have donated one quintal of rice to Oasis Orphanage
Hanamkonda: In a heartwarming gesture, the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of Vaagdevi Engineering College, Warangal, have donated one quintal of rice to Oasis Orphanage here on Sunday. Led by Programme Officer Dr Mohammad Azam, the volunteers initiated this noble gesture.
During their visit, the volunteers engaged with the children, sharing their inspiring journey of collecting funds from their peers. Their campaign, operating under the motto “Feed the Need,” encapsulated their collective desire to make a tangible difference in the lives of those less fortunate.
College Secretary Ch Devender Reddy, Principal P Prasada Rao, Dean M. Shashidhar, and BSH HoD Dr Kumar commended the volunteers for their kindness.