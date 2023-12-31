Hanamkonda: NSS volunteers of Vaagdevi Engineering College extend helping hand to Oasis Orphanage

In a heartwarming gesture, the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of Vaagdevi Engineering College, Warangal, have donated one quintal of rice to Oasis Orphanage

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

NSS volunteers along with Dr Azam at Oasis Orphanage.

Hanamkonda: In a heartwarming gesture, the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of Vaagdevi Engineering College, Warangal, have donated one quintal of rice to Oasis Orphanage here on Sunday. Led by Programme Officer Dr Mohammad Azam, the volunteers initiated this noble gesture.

During their visit, the volunteers engaged with the children, sharing their inspiring journey of collecting funds from their peers. Their campaign, operating under the motto “Feed the Need,” encapsulated their collective desire to make a tangible difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

Also Read Three students get laptops under Crucial Welfare Fund in Adilabad

College Secretary Ch Devender Reddy, Principal P Prasada Rao, Dean M. Shashidhar, and BSH HoD Dr Kumar commended the volunteers for their kindness.