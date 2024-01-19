Handing over Srisailam, Nagarjun Sagar under KRMB control, would have adverse impact on Telangana: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 January 2024, 07:24 PM

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao expressed deep concern over reports suggesting that joint irrigation projects – Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar, will be brought under the control of the Centre through Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). He feared that in both the projects are brought under KRMB’s jurisdiction, it would have an adverse impact on Telangana.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, Harish Rao asserted that water is vital to Telangana’s interests and urged the State government to prioritise issues that could affect the State’s welfare and development. Questioning the move, he expressed apprehension that Andhra Pradesh might gain while Telangana could face losses.

The former Minister reminded that the Centre proposed to bring joint irrigation projects under KRMB, in July 2021, which was strongly opposed by the then Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. “Instead, we proposed several conditions including a demand for 50 per cent of Krishna River water allocation to each of the two States and generating hydel power from Srisailam. But the Centre has not accepted them till date,” he said.

He questioned the Centre for attempting to bring both the irrigation projects under KRMB, without releasing the operation manual guildeines. When Telangana’s share in Krishna waters is still not clear, he demanded to know how joint projects will be brought under the purview of KRMB.

Harish Rao warned of severe power crisis, impacting Nagarjuna Sagar project and affecting Hyderabad’s drinking water supply if joint irrigation projects are brought under KRMB. He urged the Congress government to set aside politics and focus on working for the best interests of the State. He warned that the BRS will launch a fresh movement, if the State government fails to address the issue. He asserted that the BRS is committed to safeguard Telangana’s interests.

He also demanded for release of immediate water from Kondapochamma Sagar and Mallanna Sagar projects to irrigate agricultural fields under their respective ayacuts. He advised the State government for operating the Kaleshwaram project pump houses round-the-clock for efficient usage of water, instead of switching it one and off. He reiterated that the BRS was prepared to do anything to safeguard the the BRS’ interests.