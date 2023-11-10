Hanumanth Rao finds fault with Congress leaders for claiming to be next CM

Even prior to the elections, as Telangana Congress leaders vie for the Chief Minister's post, senior members within the party are criticizing them, noting that such claims are unsettling the public.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Kamareddy: As Telangana Congress leaders threw in their hats for the Chief Minister’s post, even before the elections, senior leaders from within the party are finding fault with them pointing out that people were getting disturbed with such claims.

It was unfortunate that many Congress leaders were claiming to be the next Chief Minister in the State. This was wrong on their part and everything would be decided by the party high command, former MP V Hanumanth Rao said while addressing at the public meeting here on Friday.

“People will decide the fate of leaders and we have to win the elections first. It is embarrassing and I am at loss of words, when people ask me as to how many Chief Ministers are there in Congress” Hanumanth Rao said.

He wanted the high command to closely monitor the leaders and initiate action against them for making such claims.

“In 1990, I too got an opportunity. A journalist had asked me about my candidature for the Chief Minister’s post, I replied that my leader would decide,” Hanumanth Rao recalled.

Appealing to AICC Telangana incharge Manikrao Thakare to look into the issue, the former MP said Chief Minister would be decided by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and leaders should stop boasting about their candidature.