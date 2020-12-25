Hanumantha Rao threatens to quit, if Revanth is made TPCC chief

Veteran leader asked the high command that how it could select Revanth Reddy, who was facing charges in cash-for-vote scam case, for the coveted post when many senior leaders were working loyally for the party

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao, popularly known as VHR here on Friday threatened to quit the party if high command finalised the name of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president A Revanth Reddy for the post of TPCC chief.

Addressing a press conference here, Rao asked the high command that how it could select Revanth Reddy, who was facing charges in cash-for-vote scam case, for the coveted post when many senior leaders were working loyally for the party for decades.

Moreover, Revanth Reddy had strongly opposed separate Statehood for Telangana. Several leaders from the Backward Communities were ignored in the party in selecting for various posts in the party.

