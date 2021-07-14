Happy Hyderabad bringing cycles ‘back on track’

Happy Hyderabad initiates Project Diya to collect, repair and donate old cycles to the needy

Hyderabad: Cycles, which were once stationed outside every house of the country, lost their sheen over time and were quickly replaced by the much faster scooters, motorcycles and cars.

However, with several concerns, such as pollution and traffic congestion, plaguing the big cities today, many are moving back to cycles. Not only are these two-wheeled machines affordable, cycling is also a great form of exercise.

Working on getting more bicycles back on the road, Happy Hyderabad initiated Project Diya, under which they take old cycles from families, repair them and donate to those who cannot afford any vehicle.

“We are a cycling group,” shares Dinesh Sale, one of the core members of Happy Hyderabad, adding, “We have been promoting cycling for a long while now. However, looking at today’s situation, where many people do not have the saving left to buy the motorised two-wheelers, and those who can are hesitant due to the rising fuel prices, we think that cycles are the best way of commuting — especially when your place of work is not very far away from your residence.”

From the kids to the elderly, many have chosen to donate their bicycles, which they no longer use. Inspired by a similar initiative in Pune, Project Diya has so far collected about 30 old cycles from various areas of the city.

Ravi Sambari, a core member working on the project, says there are no criteria for donating the cycles. “Almost all Indian houses would have one old bicycle that is no longer in use. We want people to help with such cycles, no matter which condition they are in. If it is repairable, we will put the money and get it in working condition before passing it on to those who need it. In fact, we are willing to go to the donor’s house to collect the cycle as well. So far, we have collected 30 cycles and have received requests from 50 more donors,” shares Ravi.

The team could have easily tied up with a corporation to get the work done more seamlessly but has chosen to work with the roadside mechanics instead.

“The pandemic has impacted all of us, especially those who survive on daily wages. Since we have been working for people who have been affected due to Covid-19, we thought why not engage the mechanics, who haven’t had any work for months. We have spoken to a few of them, and they are very happy to be a part of this. This way we can help them too,” Dinesh says.

While the team hasn’t started donating the cycles yet, they have already received several calls from those in need.

“We have received about 40-50 calls from those who want a cycle. Several security guards, maids and students have approached us. As we have volunteers in almost all the areas of Hyderabad, the team can check if the person requesting for the cycle is really in need,” Dinesh concludes.

