Nizamabad: Police seize 72 two-wheelers, 21 autos

The police seized 72 two-wheelers, 21 auto-rickshaws and five cars that were found without any valid documents on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:53 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Vehicles seized durimg community contact program in Nizamabad on Thursday.

The police during a community contact programme in the Bharati Rani Colony under the Nizamabad Town-V police station limits, found many vehicles plying without valid documents and seized them. The police urged people to carry necessary documents of the vehicles along with them to avoid penalty and seizure of vehicles and also to follow traffic rules.

The police also cautioned people against renting their houses without proper enquiry about the tenant.

They encouraged people to install CCTV cameras in their areas as it helps in controlling crime.