Harish, Allola inaugurate ‘Kalpaka Vanam’ urban park in Siddipet

Harish Rao said that State government had developed the park at a cost of Rs 7.43 crore in 117 hectares of forest land at Sangapur

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that people living in Gajwel and other parts of the district will have the best recreation place in Kalpaka Vanam, an urban park, at Sangapur near Gajwel town.

Addressing the media after inaugurating the Urban park along with Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy, Harish Rao said that State government had developed the park at a cost of Rs 7.43 crore in 117 hectares of forest land at Sangapur.

Saying that it would be a one-stop recreation destination for people from all walks of life, Rao said the park has a walking track, cycling track, children’s park, open gym and other recreation facilities. He said that people can visit the park for Vana Bojanalu and Bonalu during the week ends. Since the air pollution has become a major issue across the globe, Rao has said that the Telangana government has been developing urban lounge spaces close to all the major towns.

Asking the people to put all possible efforts to keep our environment clean, the Minister has said that buying Oxygen like mineral water is not far if people continue to spoil the environment. Since Telangana had increased the green cover by 3.67 percent in the last six years, he has said that the world is looking at Telangana now. Saying that it was possible only with the visionary Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s conceived Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH), Rao has said that the green drive has inculcated a consciousness among the people on the need to improve the greenery and protect the environment. He has said the Telangana forest department under the guidance of the Chief Minister is showing a way in rejuvenating the forests in the State.

He has appreciated the efforts of the Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Shoba. Rao has also hailed the work of local Divisional Forest Officer Ch Sridhar and Forest Range Officer G Ramana Rao for their efforts in completing the Park in a quick time. The Ministers and officials have got into the historic step well located inside the park.

Forest Minister Indrakarn Reddy, PCCF R Shobha, Zilla Parishad Chairperson, V Roja Sharma, MLC Farooq Hussian, Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .