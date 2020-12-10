Harish Rao a worthy leader: KCR

Expressing happiness over the developmental works, the Chief Minister said though he left Siddipet to achieve the greater cause of Telangana State, he had left the district in the good hands of Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao showered praise on Finance Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Thursday for toiling hard to develop the district in the past six years.

“My heart is filled with happiness on seeing the development of Siddipet. All the works that I started are being completed successfully by an able leader like Harish Rao. He has been working hard to keep up the name and respect I have earned,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, addressing a public meeting in Siddipet at the end of a day-long visit to the district. “Leaders and officials in Siddipet district are working in perfect tandem for the all round development of Siddipet which should be a role model for others,” the Chief Minister said, adding that Harish Rao had helped making his dream of developing Siddipet and service to the people who had supported him throughout his political career, a reality.

“If not for Siddipet, there would be no KCR. And if there is no KCR, there would not have been a Telangana State,” he declared.

Expressing happiness over the developmental works, the Chief Minister said though he left Siddipet to achieve the greater cause of Telangana State, he had left the district in the good hands of Harish Rao who had proved to be a worthy leader. All the funds sanctioned by the State government for Siddipet have been put to good use and effectively, and the results are there for everyone to see, he said.

The Chief Minister, who was impressed by various developmental works taken up by Harish Rao in Siddipet, turned nostalgic and recalled his long association with the town as well as his dreams for its development on all fronts. He recalled the plight of denizens of Siddipet town under successive governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh and how they used to struggle for drinking water besides facing acute power shortage.

“My efforts to get rid of such troubles in Siddipet Assembly constituency are now showing the way for development of Telangana State. In fact, the drinking water scheme implemented in Siddipet town has now developed into Mission Bhagiratha which is winning laurels in the entire country,” he said.

