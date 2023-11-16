Harish Rao challenges Congress leader P Chidambaram

Harish Rao lashed out at Chidambaram for his lack of historical understanding and accused him of spreading distorted statements against Telangana's history

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday challenged Congress leader and former union Minister P Chidambaram to bring the Congress to power in his home State of Tamil Nadu. He lashed out at Chidambaram for his lack of historical understanding and accused him of spreading distorted statements against Telangana’s history.

Taking to social media in response to Chidambaram’s statements, Harish Rao contended that Telangana’s creation and subsequent development under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s leadership set a new benchmark for the nation. He accused Chidambaram of distorting history and held him responsible for deaths of scores of youth during the Telangana movement, as it was Chidambaram who announced the State formation, only to retract his statement later.

Also Read Harish seeks CPI (M) support for BRS candidates in Medak

He also reminded that Potti Sriramulu sacrificed his life for Andhra State after the Congress ignored his agitation. He ridiculed Chidambaram’s statement that the Madras State existed, but not Telangana and pointed out that Hyderabad used to be a separate State. “It is not our Chief Minister, but you lack historical knowledge and are yet determined to distort it,” he said.

Responding to Chidambaram’s remarks of Telangana’s fiscal condition, Harish Rao urged him to study the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reports which indicated that Telangana’s economic discipline was better than many Congress-ruled States. He asserted that the people of Telangana were well-informed and supportive of Chandrashekhar Rao and also the BRS party, despite the Congress party’s attempts to spread negative propaganda.

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan separtely, former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah echoed Harish Rao’s views and condemned Chidambaram’s remarks against the Chief Minister.

He criticised Chidambaram for distorting history and challenged the Congress leader to present facts. “Of 1.95 lakh government vacancies during Telangana formation, majority jobs have been filled. The Congress is resorting to false propaganda with ulterior political motives,” he said.

Lakshmaiah pointed out that Telangana’s borrowing adheres to the constitution and was ranked 22nd among the States’ borrowing list. He dared the Congress senior leader to discuss about the fiscal condition of the Congress-ruled States and address issues in their respective States, particularly Rajasthan, instead of spreading false propaganda against Telangana. He questioned whether the Congress can implement its six guarantees without obtaining loans or sell land in the State.