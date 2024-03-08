Harish Rao condemns reports suggesting his opposition to payment of salaries to govt employees

Former Minister T Harish Rao strongly condemned such reports terming them as politically motivated attempts to tarnish his image

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 10:00 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Former Minister T Harish Rao expressed dismay at the circulation of misinformation suggesting that he was against paying salaries to government employees. He strongly condemned such reports terming them as politically motivated attempts to tarnish his image. A rejoinder was issued to the media organisation that had misinterpreted his speech.

In a post on X, Harish Rao asserted his consistent advocacy for the timely payment of salaries to government, contract, and outsourcing employees. He reiterated that he has been urging the Congress government to fulfill its election promise of ensuring salary payments on the first day of every month. He reminded that he spoke on behalf of employees in the Assembly, standing for their rights.

The former Minister urged government employees to recognise the malicious propaganda against him and understand his unwavering support for their cause. He demanded the State government to address the issues faced by employees promptly, including the release of four DAs and the implementation of an employee health scheme. He also demanded an immediate response regarding the expiry of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC).