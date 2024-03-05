Harish Rao criticises Revanth Reddy over Gruha Jyothi discrepancies

In an open letter to CM A Revanth Reddy, Harish Rao demanded for immediate rectification of the billing process of the scheme which is aimed to exempt consumers using power upto 200 units from all charges

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 07:35 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Former Minister T Harish Rao criticised the State government over discrepancies in implementation of the Gruha Jyothi free electricity scheme for consumers upto 200 units in Telangana. He expressed concern over the adverse impact on many poor eligible citizens, with the officials collecting the entire bill when consumption exceeds 200 units.

In an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Harish Rao demanded for immediate rectification of the billing process of the scheme which is aimed to exempt consumers using power upto 200 units from all charges. He pointed out that officials were currently issuing zero bills to those who consume up to 200 units. However, if usage exceeded this threshold by even a single unit, the entire 201 units were charged, placing an undue burden on the consumers.

గౌరవ ఎనుముల రేవంత్ రెడ్డి గారు,

ముఖ్యమంత్రి,

తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వం విషయము : నిరుపేదలకు 200 యూనిట్ల లోపు ఉచిత విద్యుత్ పథకం అమలు చేసే విషయంలో అర్హులకు జరుగుతున్న అన్యాయం గురించి. తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రంలో 200 యూనిట్ల లోపు విద్యుత్ వాడుకునే వినియోగదారులకు ఎలాంటి… — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) March 5, 2024



“People are forced to decide on basic necessities like using a fan or light based on their meter readings. The government should reconsider the billing process, such that electricity charges are imposed only for units used beyond 200, with the government bearing the cost of the initial 200 units,” he suggested.

Further, the former Minister highlighted that the State government was extending the scheme to only 30 lakh families against 90 lakh families with ration cards in the State.

He also criticised the current practice of considering only one family under each ration card, overlooking those living in the same household but classified as separate families.

He suggested for extending the scheme to all families residing in different portions of the same building. He asked the State government to prove its sincerity and commitment to deliver its electoral promises by extending the scheme to all eligible families without any discrepancies.