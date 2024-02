Harish Rao Criticizes Congress Government | Medigadda Barrage | Telangana Assembly | Telangana News

BRS leader and former minister Harish Rao urged the Congress government to address the barrage's rehabilitation before the monsoon season

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 06:45 PM

BRS leader T. Harish Rao criticized the Congress government’s decision to adjourn the Assembly session to visit the Medigadda Barrage, citing a violation of House traditions and a lack of opposition voice. He urged the government to address the barrage’s rehabilitation before the monsoon season.

