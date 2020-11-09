Harish Rao felicitates retired Telugu lecturer

Harish Rao said that Dr Cheppela Harinatha Sharma had nurtured a number of talented students during his illustrious career

By | Published: 12:45 am

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday hailed the services of Telugu lecturer Dr Cheppela Harinatha Sharma, who retired from service recently.

Sharma worked as Telugu lecturer at Government Degree College, Gajwel. Stating that he had nurtured a number of talented students during his illustrious career, Rao said Sharma also played a key role in the Statehood movement.

Working as a President of Lecturers Association, the Minister said he constantly raised the issues of lecturers in various forums. He felicitated the Telugu lecturer during a programme at Marpagada Temple premises on Sunday.

