Harish Rao slams BJP government over medical colleges issue

Health Minister T Harish Rao said Telangana Government would establish government medical colleges in the two districts this year with State funds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on the BJP-led union Government for not sanctioning medical colleges for Karimnagar and Khammam districts, Health Minister T Harish Rao said Telangana Government would establish government medical colleges in the two districts this year with State funds.

Stating that the existing colleges in Karimnagar and Khammam were private institutions, the Health Minister said the Telangana government was requesting for government medical colleges in the two districts.

He asked the union government as to why government colleges were not sanctioned for the two districts. “Is it not discrimination towards Telangana. Are Karimnagar and Khammam not part of India?,” asked Harish Rao.

People of Karimnagar and Khammam would teach a fitting lesson to the BJP for failing to sanction medical colleges. Due to the union government’s discrimination, Telangana was now losing nursing colleges as well, he pointed out.

The BJP government was adamant in sanctioning colleges and people should observe the opportunistic politics of the saffron party, he said while addressing media persons at Gajwel on Friday.

He also found fault with union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for covering up BJP government failures and presenting Telangana government in a bad light. The union Finance Minister during a programme in the city on Thursday had commented that Telangana’s debts were rising considerably.

The State Government was obtaining loans as per the FRBM rules and the funds were being utilized for constructing projects and executing different development works, he said.

In contrast, the BJP Government had incurred lakhs of crores debts and no major development works were taken up. Infact, crores was being paid as interests on the loans obtained, he explained, adding “If Telangana debts are increasing, it is the union government, which needs to be blamed”.

The Minister said stressed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had laid threadbare the union government’s performance with facts and figures in the State Assembly.

Slamming the BJP government for its anti-poor policies, the Health Minister said the union budget was nothing but jugglery of numbers. There was nothing substantial for the poor in the budget and interestingly taxes were cut down for the corporates, indicating the priorities of the BJP government, he said.

He stated that the union government was sidelining the Finance Commission decisions and was meting injustice to Telangana. “If the BJP government is really committed towards Telangana, then the rightful funds of Rs.1.25 lakh crore should be released immediately. All the rights as per the AP Reorganisation Act should be protected” Harish Rao demanded.