Harish Rao terms Congress’ 100-day rule as a dismal failure

Addressing the mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao lasged out at the Congress for its inability to deliver on key pledges made during the election campaign

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 09:53 PM

Photo: Screen-grabbed from X.

Hyderabad: Former Minister T Harish Rao lambasted the Congress government, labeling its 100-day rule as a dismal failure. He accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of prioritizing rhetoric over tangible actions for the State’s development and welfare in the first 100 days of his regime.

Addressing the mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, Harish Rao lasged out at the Congress for its inability to deliver on key pledges made during the election campaign. He contrasted the proactive measures taken by BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, such as providing KCR Kits, against Revanth Reddy’s penchant for engaging in verbal sparring rather than governance.

“The Congress government’s tenure as marked by disappointments and setbacks, with three trials and six persecutions. They failed to address critical issues like crop loan waivers and Aasara pensions,” he said. He criticised the State government over its failure to handle drought conditions, noting a scarcity of drinking water that wasn’t prevalent during the BRS regime.

Further, Harish Rao drew attention to alarming statistics, including a rise in suicides of farmers and auto-rickshaw drivers, totaling 174 and 30 respectively, which he attributed to the Congress’ administrative lapses. He alleged that Congress promised to demolish Pragati Bhavan and replace it with a knowledge centre, but it was now occupied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as his residence.