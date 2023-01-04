Harish Rao to convene meeting with Telangana NRI doctors

Harish Rao called on the NRI alumni to adopt new medical colleges for advancing medical education and research and assured of them of all the necessary help in this regard.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao will convene a meeting with Telangana NRI doctors comprising members of Osmania, Gandhi, Kakatiya and Telangana Medical Alumni of America (OGKTMA) and also American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) after 10 days. The meeting will focus on measures to be taken for strengthening the medical and healthcare system in Telangana.

The Health Minister called on the NRI alumni to adopt new medical colleges for advancing medical education and research and assured of them of all the necessary help in this regard.

Also Read Telangana govt accords permission to fill up 132 Assistant Professor posts in NIMS

A delegation of 11 prominent Telangana NRI Doctors from USA called on Harish Rao on Wednesday and appreciated the measures being taken by the Telangana government to improve healthcare delivery and infrastructure, making Telangana a role model for the nation in the healthcare sector. They lauded the path-breaking concept of having a medical college in each of the 33 districts in the State, which was unprecedented in any State in India till date. They termed initiatives like KCR Kits, Basti and Palle Dawakhanas, and Kanti Velugu among others as an inspiration for others to emulate.

Harish Rao gave an insight into the measures being taken by State government to construct superspecialty hospitals at Warangal, four TIMS medical hospitals covering four corners of Hyderabad city, addition of 2,000 beds at NIMS in addition to establishment of eight more new medical colleges by the end of this year and eight more next year. He also discussed steps being taken to ensure that the poor and the needy have access to quality healthcare including both primary and specialty care.

Dr Hanmanth Bejjanki, gastroenterologist from Dallas and Past President of Telangana NRI Medical Alumni along with BRS global NRI coordinator Mahesh Bigala and others accompanied the NRI doctors delegation.