Harish Rao to distribute laptops to Class 11, 12 students in Siddipet

The laptops will have material to help the students to prepare for IIT-JEE, NEET, Eamcet and other entrance examinations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:07 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

File Photo

Siddipet: With an objective to provide corporate-level material to students in Gurukuls of Siddipet district, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has decided to distribute laptops to 1,000 students who were studying in 11th and 12th classes. The laptops will have material to help the students to prepare for IIT-JEE, NEET, Eamcet and other entrance examinations.

There were 396 girls and 288 boys studying in BC Welfare Residential Schools across the district while 320 students were studying in social welfare residential schools. Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil said Harish Rao, with the help of some philanthropists, would distribute the laptops to the students soon.

Each of these laptops would cost Rs 80,000. The material made available in the laptops was prepared by experts in the field.