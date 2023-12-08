Harish Rao urges BRS cadre to refrain from visiting KCR at hospital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:00 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: With doctors of Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda preparing to perform a hip replacement surgery on former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday evening, BRS leader T Harish Rao has asked party cadre not to gather in large numbers at the hospital.

Speaking to the media, Harish Rao said the health condition of the BRS president was stable. He urged the BRS cadre and others not to come to Hyderabad to see the former Chief Minister.

“As it will take six to eight weeks for him to recover completely, we urge all the party cadre to refrain from visiting the hospital to avoid infection,” he added.