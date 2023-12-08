KCR to undergo hip replacement surgery

A dedicated multi-disciplinary team is providing constant monitoring and care, as mentioned in the bulletin
Hyderabad: Following an injury, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao underwent evaluation, including a CT scan, revealing a left hip fracture. Subsequently, it has been recommended that he undergo left hip replacement.
The typical recovery period for such procedures ranges between six to eight weeks, the bulletin said.
A dedicated multi-disciplinary team is providing constant monitoring and care, as mentioned in the bulletin.
KCR has been hospitalised after he reportedly suffered a hip fracture due to a fall at his farmhouse in Erravelli during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
Sri KCR Garu needs to undergo a Hip Replacement Surgery today after he had a fall in his bathroom
Thanks to all those who have been sending messages for his speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/PbLiucRUpi
— KTR (@KTRBRS) December 8, 2023