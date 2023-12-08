KCR to undergo hip replacement surgery

A dedicated multi-disciplinary team is providing constant monitoring and care, as mentioned in the bulletin

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:26 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

File photo

Hyderabad: Following an injury, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao underwent evaluation, including a CT scan, revealing a left hip fracture. Subsequently, it has been recommended that he undergo left hip replacement.

The typical recovery period for such procedures ranges between six to eight weeks, the bulletin said.

Also Read KCR suffers minor injury, hospitalised in Hyderabad

A dedicated multi-disciplinary team is providing constant monitoring and care, as mentioned in the bulletin.

KCR has been hospitalised after he reportedly suffered a hip fracture due to a fall at his farmhouse in Erravelli during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Sri KCR Garu needs to undergo a Hip Replacement Surgery today after he had a fall in his bathroom Thanks to all those who have been sending messages for his speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/PbLiucRUpi — KTR (@KTRBRS) December 8, 2023