Harshavardhan clinches boy’s singles title at TS Sub-Junior Badminton Championship

Top seed Harshavardhan beat another Hyderabad shuttler Krishav P 21-9, 21-15 in the boy's singles final

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Medal winners of the 9th Telangana State Sub-Junior (under-13) Boys and Girls Badminton Championship on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad shuttler BL Harshavardhan clinched the boys singles title while city pairs of Bhavesh Reddy A and Krishav P and Manya Agarwal and Nithya Vijayagiri secured boys and girls doubles titles respectively in the 9th Telangana State Sub-Junior (under-13) Boys and Girls Badminton Championship at Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad on Saturday.

Top seed Harshavardhan beat another Hyderabad shuttler Krishav P 21-9, 21-15 in the boy’s singles final. In the girl’s final, Chadaram Hamsini of Ranga Reddy cruised past Shruti Yetchina of Medak 21-18, 21-9.

Hyderabad duo of Bhavesh and Krishav rallied from a game down to beat Harshavardhan and Krishna Sethia of Hyderabad 15-21, 21-18, 21-18 to win the boys doubles title. In the girls doubles final, city pair of Manya and Nithya downed Shruti Yetchina of Medak and Snigdha Beeram of Hyderabad 21-16, 21-15.

Results: U-13: Singles: Final: Boys: B L Harshavardhan (1) (HYD) bt Krishav P (HYD) 21-9, 21-15; Girls: Chadaram Hamsini (1) (RR) bt Shruti Yetchina (MDK) 21-18, 21-9;

Doubles: Finals: Boys: Bhavesh Reddy A/Krishav P (4) (HYD) bt B L Harshavardhan/Krishna Sethia (HYD) 15-21, 21-18, 21-18; Girls: Manya Agarwal/Nithya Vijayagiri (2) (HYD) bt Shruti Yetchina (MDK)/Snigdha Beeram (HYD) 21-16, 21-15.