Harshit wins Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess tournament

Harshit was tied for the top spot with 9.5 points from 12 rounds before winning the tie-breaker

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 09:15 PM

P Harshit

Hyderabad: P Harshit defeated S Harivardhan and Samarth Patodekar in tie-breaker to emerge champion of the Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess tournament on Tuesday.

Harshit was tied for the top spot with 9.5 points from 12 rounds before winning the tie-breaker. Harivardhan took the second place while Samarth had to settle for third place.

Top 10 places: 1.P Harashit, 2.S Harivardhan, 3.Samarth Patodekar, 4.Sricharan Sandipagu, 5.Arnav Gupta, 6.Shreyan Bag, 7.Krishna Kishore, 8.Arjyojit Bhowmick, 9.Dhruv Rachuri, 10.P.Lakshit.

Age Group prizes:

U-15 Boys: 1.Aarav Roy, 2.Shriranga; Girls: 1.Rushitha Haju, 2.Sai Sameeksha;

U-13 Boys: 1.K Dinesh Reddy, 2.Sai Tej Saidugari; Girls: 1.Srivalli Aadya, 2.Sahasra Gaddam;

U-11 Boys: 1.Sion Thomas, 2.Yugesh kalagarla; Girls: 1.Reshmitha Sai Dabburi, 2.Sruti Viswanatha;

U-9 Boys: 1.Nishanth Challa, 2.Shanmukha Vasudev; Girls: 1.Kavya Nirvana;

U-7 Boys: 1.Vihaan Rachuri.