Susheel-Aman duo emerges champions at Destination Pool Academy’s Team Championship

Susheel and Aman got the better of Brandon and Raveesh pair 3-0 in the summit clash

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 06:15 PM

All the winners and runners-up of the Destination Pool Academy’s Team Championship with their trophies.

Hyderabad: The duo of Susheel and Aman emerged champions in the Destination Pool Academy’s Team Championship, conducted in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Susheel and Aman got the better of Brandon and Raveesh pair 3-0 in the summit clash. Sharma and Rajesh and Akthar and Tahir were the other two pairs that crashed out in semifinals.

The tournament, conducted in memory of former Hyderabad player Aravind, was a week-long affair that saw over 100 national and State players take part. Shravan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy, the managing partners of Destination Pool Academy revealed that they will conduct a State ranking tournament at the venue.

Results: Final: Suheel/Aman bt Brandon/Raveesh 77-11, 65-54, 61-58.