Haryana News: Communal Clashes In Nuh, Internet Suspension, Injuries, Deaths, And Protests

The clashes broke out on July 31 during the procession taken out by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:26 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad: Haryana is on high alert! Six people, including two police personnel, were killed and hundreds were injured in communal clashes in Haryana’s Nuh.

The clashes broke out on July 31 during the procession taken out by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. So far, 90 people have been detained out of the 116 people arrested.