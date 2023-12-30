| Hashtag Announcesalaar2 Trends On Social Media After Massive Success Of Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire

‘AnnounceSalaar2’ trends on social media after massive success of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’

The Prabhas-starrer film is witnessing a solid run across India, having surpassed Rs 500 crore worldwide.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:28 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: After the huge success of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,’ fans are eagerly awaiting ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.’

They are taking to social media, requesting the makers to announce the shooting commencement and release dates.

As a result, the hashtag ‘AnnounceSalaar2’ started trending on social media platforms.

Continuing its reign at the box office, ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ entered its second week with many theatres still running to a packed house.

Check out a few tweets from fans:

Eagerly waiting for the second part, From now on I feel it should come early – north reviews about part 2 Announcement iccheyandi sarr north vallu kuda aagalekunnaru 🔥 PLEASE I KINDLY REQUEST #AnnounceSalaar2 #Salaar pic.twitter.com/SwwhAWLcPJ — Roaring REBELS (@RoaringRebels_) December 30, 2023

Next Summer Release Kavali PLEASE I KINDLY REQUEST #AnnounceSalaar2 pic.twitter.com/WHgvPunyk5 — Karthik Reddy (@LazyAlocholic) December 30, 2023