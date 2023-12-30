‘AnnounceSalaar2’ trends on social media after massive success of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’

The Prabhas-starrer film is witnessing a solid run across India, having surpassed Rs 500 crore worldwide.
Hyderabad: After the huge success of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,’ fans are eagerly awaiting ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.’
They are taking to social media, requesting the makers to announce the shooting commencement and release dates.
As a result, the hashtag ‘AnnounceSalaar2’ started trending on social media platforms.
The Prabhas-starrer film is witnessing a solid run across India, having surpassed Rs 500 crore worldwide.
Continuing its reign at the box office, ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ entered its second week with many theatres still running to a packed house.
Check out a few tweets from fans:
PLEASE I KINDLY REQUEST, #AnnounceSalaar2 💥#Prabhas pic.twitter.com/0xTES3SrOH
— Prasad Bhimanadham (@Prasad_Darling) December 30, 2023
Eagerly waiting for the second part, From now on I feel it should come early – north reviews about part 2
Announcement iccheyandi sarr north vallu kuda aagalekunnaru 🔥
PLEASE I KINDLY REQUEST #AnnounceSalaar2 #Salaar pic.twitter.com/SwwhAWLcPJ
— Roaring REBELS (@RoaringRebels_) December 30, 2023
PLEASE I KINDLY REQUEST#AnnounceSalaar2 @salaarTheSaga pic.twitter.com/6jwPvpXXtS
— BEZAWADA REBELS™ (@BezawadaRebels_) December 30, 2023
Fast ga Update icheyandamma @hombalefilms
We are eagerly waiting to witness the 'Return of the Most Violent Man' 😈🔥🔥#Prabhas #Salaar#AnnounceSalaar2 #PleaseIKindlyRequest pic.twitter.com/6hqcQqjlzZ
— BoxOffice Ka Baap (@BoxOfficeKaBaap) December 30, 2023
Next Summer Release Kavali
PLEASE I KINDLY REQUEST #AnnounceSalaar2 pic.twitter.com/WHgvPunyk5
— Karthik Reddy (@LazyAlocholic) December 30, 2023