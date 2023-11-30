| Hashtag Exit Polls Trends On X As Elections Conclude In All Five States

However, the official result will be out on December 3 as counting of votes will take place on the mentioned date.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:36 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Amid conclusion of elections in five states, the hashtag ‘ExitPolls’ started trending on social media platforms, igniting discussions and anticipation among people in India.

With ECI imposing ban on announcement of exit polls till conclusion of elections in all states, several agencies and private news broadcasting channels have released their exit polls on Thursday after 5:30 pm.

With polling concluding in states like Telangana, Mizoram, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, several social media platforms became abuzz with speculations and predictions.

The trending hashtag is reflecting the public’s interest in the electoral process.

In Telangana, BRS, Congress and BJP are the key contestants in the state.