Hashtags of IPL teams and their meanings

Fans are leaving no stone unturned to talk about their favoruite cricketers on different social media platforms through comments, likes, and shares.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:06 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: Cricket fans in India couldn’t have asked for anything more as the world’s most popular cricket league IPL is here. A total of 10 teams are taking part in the mega event.

The management of IPL franchises regularly updates their social media handles by posting news, video clips, match snippets, and other interesting stuff to keep their fans engaged. Also, franchises have rolled out hashtags to encourage interaction among fans.

With fans tagging their posts with team-specific hashtags, several posts and videos have been scoring staggering engagements across all social media platforms.

All the IPL franchise teams representing different cities have rolled out hashtags in their respective regional languages.

Here, let’s see those different hashtags and meanings of the same.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: #OrangeFireIdhi (This is orange fire)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: #ನಮ್ಮRCB (Ours RCB)

Chennai Super Kings: #WhistlePodu (To whistle)

Mumbai Indians: #MumbaiMeriJaan (Mumbai is my life)

Rajasthan Royals: #Hallabol (Raise your voice)

Delhi Capitals: #YehHaiNayiDilli

Gujrat Titans: #AavaDe (Bring it on)

Lucknow Super Giants: #GazabAndaz (Amazing Style)

Kolkata Knight Riders: #AmiKKR (I’m KKR)

Punjab Kings: #JazbaHaiPunjabi (Desire of Punjabis)