‘Hasot Liye’ was born day it was written, says ‘Jamtara’ music composer Sidhant Mathur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:44 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: Sidhant Mathur who has composed music and background score for both the seasons of ‘Jamtara – Sabka Number Aayega’ spoke about ‘Hasot Liye’, which is ruling the song chart numbers. The song has ft. Jagtinder Singh Sidhu and Nikhil Malik with a few processed vocals by Sidhant too. ‘Jamtara’ is an Indian crime drama web series created and directed by Soumendra Padhi and written by Trishant Srivastava.

Sharing the making of ‘Hasot Liye’, Sidhant said, “According to the brief, the song was supposed to be a fun, peppy and uplifting song in the background of a wedding scene with very street-style vocals narrating the situation of the entire Phishing Scam of Jamtara. The song went through many name changes before we finally decided to call it ‘Hasot Liye’.”

Elaborating, he shared, “There are some songs that we work over time and they evolve into the final versions as we hear them. But ‘Hasot Liye’ was born the day it was written. It was a very special brainstorming session between director Soumendra Padhi, lyricist Abhishek Dubey and me. I came up with a funny-sounding hook line which just struck a chord with Soumendra and was instantly put to words by Abhishek. The rest of the track followed the very same night and I put everything together in the very same room.”

Over the years, Sidhant has composed music for the critically-acclaimed Hindi feature films such as ‘Children of War’ (2014), and ‘Budhia Singh – Born to Run’ (2016 and winner of the National Award for Best Children’s Film), and short-films like ‘Paroksh’, ‘Bete’, ‘Madhyantara’, and ‘Mannat’. His most recent outing was composing the background score for the Netflix-based web series ‘Jamtara – Sabka Number Aayega’ Seasons 1 & 2.