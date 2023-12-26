HC Lifetime Achievement Award to be conferred on Ramchandra Guha

Noted historian Ramchandra Guha will be conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award, given every five years, by the Indian History Congress (IHC) during the 82nd session of the IHC.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:48 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

KU VC Prof T Ramesh and IHC secretary SAN Rezavi at a press meet on Tuesday.

Hanamkonda: Noted historian Ramchandra Guha will be conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award, given every five years, by the Indian History Congress (IHC) during the 82nd session of the IHC. The three-day session will be held at the Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal from Thursday, said IHC secretary Prof Syed Ali Nadeem Rezavi. He also said that Deputy Chief Minister, Telangana, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka would be the chief guest at the valedictory session of the IHC.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Rezavi said that the Barpujari Award for the best book published in Indian History, given once in two years, would be presented to Prof KM Shrimali. Six other awards on various categories of books will also be bestowed during the session.

“This is the second time that the IHC session is being held at the Kakatiya University. The three-day session will include a presentation of a research paper under six sections: Ancient, Medieval, Modern, Countries Other than India, Archaeology and Contemporary Indian History. We have so far received more than 1030 research papers which will be read in these sessions over three days,” explained KU VC Prof T Ramesh.

“This session of IHC will also hold a panel on the history and culture of the region where we are holding our session. It is entitled as Deccan Past and Present and is co-organized by the University of Hyderabad. It is going to have around a dozen speakers,” Prof Ramesh added. Meanwhile, General President Prof Aditya Mukherjee (JNU) will take charge from the outgoing General President Prof Kesavan Veluthat (Kerala) on the sidelines of the sessions.

11 young scholars will also be given various awards and prizes for their respective research submissions made in the last session.