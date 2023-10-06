Kakatiya University VC and Registrar accused of discriminating against women teachers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hanamkonda: Association of Kakatiya University Teachers (AKUT) has accused the VC and Registrar of Kakatiya University of discriminating against women professors. In a petition submitted to the Registrar, AKUT General Secretary Dr M Estari alleged that the VC and Registrar were violating the seniority system and appointing their ‘cronies’ to key positions, such as Head of Department, Chairpersons of the Board of Studies, Deans, and Principals.

“In Botany department, a regular teacher was not appointed as the Head of the Department, even though she was next in line for the position. The teacher had to go to the High Court to seek justice. In Physics department, the headship has not been given to another teacher since May, even though her term is over.

In the Mathematics department, the term of the Head of Department was completed in September, but the position has not been filled. In the Pharmacy department, the tenure of the Dean expired six months ago, but the next senior teacher has not been appointed,” he said.

Dr Estari also condemned the recent alleged discrimination against a female teacher in the Telugu department. The Chairman of the Board of Studies had refused to give her the position of the Board of Studies, even though she was the most senior teacher in the department. Estari demanded that the VC and Registrar immediately appoint teachers to the posts that come in the rotation system and do justice. He warned that the teachers will be forced to take to the streets if their demands are not met.