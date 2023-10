Kakatiya University scholar V Jyothsna Devi awarded PhD

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:17 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hanamkonda: Vadnala Jyothsna Devi, a research scholar at Kakatiya University (KU), has been awarded PhD degree in English. The announcement was made by Prof P Malla Reddy, the Examination Controller of KU, recently.

She submitted her Ph.D thesis titled “Human Rights: The Study of Githa Hariharan’s select Novels”. She did her research under the supervision Dr R Meghana Rao, an Assistant Professor of English at the University College of Engineering, Kakatiya University.

Hailing from Karimnagar, Dr Vadnala Jyothsna Devi currently serves as an English Language Post Graduate Teacher at the Telangana Minority Residential School/Junior College Girls-I in Husnabad, Siddipet district. She was congratulated by fellow scholars, teachers and others.