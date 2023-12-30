KU Vice-Chancellor appeals to historians to research Kakatiya irrigation system

30 December 23

Addressing the valedictory session of the 82nd session of the Indian History Congress (IHC), Prof Thatikonda Ramesh highlighted the dwindling interest in historical disciplines, stressing the responsibility of historians and researchers to revive this interest.

Hanamkonda: Kakatiya University (KU) Vice-Chancellor, Prof Thatikonda Ramesh, emphasised the imperative for historians to adopt a scientific approach to studying history amidst contemporary challenges.

He underlined the crucial role of history in administration and lamented the lack of enthusiasm for social sciences, contrasting it with the rapid advancements in technology.

Prof Ramesh also praised the enduring usefulness of Kakatiya tanks and irrigation systems and urged members of the IHC to spearhead extensive awareness programmes for history’s study and preservation.

KU Registrar Prof T Srinivasa Rao presided over the event. General President of the Indian History Congress, Prof Aditya Mukherjee, IHC Secretary SA Nadeem Rezavi and others spoke.

The conference saw 1,063 researchers presenting papers over three days, culminating in the passing of several resolutions during the 82nd session of the Indian History Congress.