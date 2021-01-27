HCA A2 division two-day league runs into controversy

Match between Deccan Wanderers CC and Evergreen CC ran into controversy when a group of people interrupted the match over the ownership of the former club

Hyderabad: In a major embarrassment of sorts to the Hyderabad Cricket Association, the A2 division two-day league match between Deccan Wanderers CC and Evergreen CC ran into controversy when a group of people interrupted the match over the ownership of the former club.

Basharat Ali Khan, a former player of Chanchalguda Sharks, which has been renamed as Deccan Wanderers, stopped the match at 11 am at the Gerard Ground (MMA Cricket Ground) in Shamshabad claiming that Deccan Wanderers club was owned illegally by Riaz Qureshi.

Basharat alleged that the current owner Qureshi was asked to submit the documents of ownership by HCA president Mohammad Azharuddin last month but he is yet to submit them.

“Rayees Abbal is the original owner of Chanchalguda Sharks. When he went to the US, Riaz Qureshi changed the team’s name to Deccan Wanderers in 2003 without informing the owner. Qureshi forged Rayees Abbal’s signature and took benefits from HCA. Without giving any details of the registered players, they are conducting the matches. He is indulging in fraud,” Basharat alleged.

However, HCA league manager Naresh Sharma said they had allowed the match to continue as the records said Qureshi was its owner. “People simply barged on to the ground and tried to stop the match. According to HCA records, the team is owned by Riaz Qureshi. So we let the match continue. There is no dispute. People are trying to spoil players’ career for selfish reasons,” he added.

