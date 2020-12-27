HCA does a volte face, names Zakir as chief coach

Both president Mohd Azharuddin and secretary R Vijayanand were not available for comments on the sudden change

Hyderabad: Controversies continue to dog the Hyderabad Cricket Association. After approving Anirudh Singh as chief coach of the Hyderabad senior team four days ago, the HCA did a volte face on Saturday. While announcing the 20-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tourney, they named Zakir Hussain as chief coach of the team instead.

Both president Mohd Azharuddin and secretary R Vijayanand were not available for comments on the sudden change. No reasons were given by the association on this sudden development. For Anirudh, who is considered a sincere coach, this is yet another blow. He was removed as Under-19 coach last season for reasons best known to the association.

Meanwhile, joint secretary Naresh Sharma has strongly objected to the change of chief coach. “We all had agreed for Anirudh Singh as chief coach but the sudden change has surprised me. It gives a wrong signal,” he said.

Tanmay Agarwal, despite a poor show as a captain in Ranji Trophy last season, will continue to lead the team while B Sandeep will be his deputy.

According to the secretary’s statement, the team has been asked to meet in the Green Park hotel on Sunday.

Team: Tanmay Agarwal (Captain), Tilak Varma, Abhirath Reddy, Himalay Agarwal, B Sandeep (Vice Captain), Buddhi Rahul, Sai Pragnay Reddy, Kolla Sumanth, CV Milind, T Ravi Teja, Ajay Dev Goud, Yudveer Singh, Tanay Tyagarajan, Mickil Jaiswal, Hitesh Yadav, Rakesh Yadav, Prateek Reddy, Rakshann Readi, Karthikeya Kak, MSR Charan; Stand Byes: Ashish Srivastav, Akash Bhandari, Shreyas Vala, Samhith Reddy; Coach: Zakir Hussain; Asst Coach: Shashank Nag; Physio: Bheeshm Pratap Singh; Trainer: Rajamani; Video Analyst: Sailesh Kumar;

Massuier: Sajjed Hussain; Manager: Chitti Sridhar.hitti Sridhar.

