Hyderabad: Left-arm spinner G Arjun had the day’s best figures of 7/48 but Balaaji CC conceded lead to Charminar CC in the Group C match of A-1 Division cricket league match on Tuesday.

Brief scores

Group-A: Deccan Chronicle 421/7 vs Central Excise 242 in 63.2 overs (P Sakeeth Sai Ram 101 no, TP Anirudh 78, Md Abdul Adnan 4/61, E Vidyanand Reddy 3/41) & 116/3 in 17 overs (Y Chaitanya Krishna 55 batting, PS Chaitanya Reddy 38, E Vidyanand Reddy 3/26);

R Dayanand 251 in 75.4 overs & 3 for no loss in 2 overs vs Income Tax 395 in 80.1 overs (P Akshath Reddy 176, D Swaroop Kumar 59, A Vamshivardhan Reddy 49, Shiva Singh 42, MA Shanmukha 3/96);

Budding Star 482/8 vs Union Bank of India 363/7 in 79 overs (Harsh Shankpal 95, Neeraj Bist 77, Arjun Yadav 56 no);

Jai Hanuman 457 & 239/2 decl in 39.5 overs (Shashidhar Reddy 62, N Surya Teja 100 no, Sai Purnanand Rao 51) vs BDL 120 in 34.1 overs (Harish 34, Thejodar 49, Irfan Khan 3/25, Rohit Rayudu 4/1) & 14/1 in 2.5 overs.

Group-B: Concorde C 123 & 149 in 34.3 overs (M Radhakrishna 4/9) lost to Hyderabad Bottling 255 in 59.5 overs (M Radhakrishna 49, B Harshith 35, P Praneeth Reddy 55, Venkata Chaitanya 6/61) & 18/2 in 0.4 overs;

Cambridge XI 432/8 vs MP Colts 286 n 83 overs (Ashesh Singh 61, Vaishnav Reddy 47, Rahul 92, Sampath 58, Ashish Srivastav 3/67);

Evergreen 53 & 288 in 39.3 overs (Ishan Sharma 72, Chandan Sahani 95, N Anirudh Reddy 5/58) lost to Zinda Tilismath 160 in 60.2 overs (G Aniketh Reddy 5/30) & 184/5 in 37.5 overs (Shashank Lokesh 90 no, Sai Suprith Yadav 35);

AOC 113 in 36.1 overs & 297/4 in 40 overs (Amit Pachera 86, Shivam Tiwari 48, Sachin Shinde 58 no, G Rahul Singh 48 no) vs Combined District 177 in 52.2 overs (Md Afreedi 46, Rahul Singh 5/35) & 83/6 in 17 overs.

Continental 419/7 vs Ensconse 365/6 (Md Junaid Ali 111, P Shiva 100, Mehdi Hasan 57, Owais Abdul Wahed 34no, S Nikhil 3/73)

Group-C: Sportive CC 493/7 bt Jai Bhagwathi 155 in 31.2 overs (P Akshat 54, Abhinav Kumar 44, Aryan Cariappa 5/53) & 168/10 in 34.3 overs (A Yuvaraju 68, Arnav K 36, Amrith Yadav 6/13);

Mahmood CC 264 & 38/2 in 5 overs vs Apex CC 431/8 decl in 82.1 overs (Ranjith Kumar 126, S Vikranth 150 no);

Balaaji CC 145 & 236/6 in 40 overs (R Vamshi 55, S Ganesh 36, Pabba Nilesh 36, G Trishank Gupta 4/37) vs Charminar CC 178 in 43.2 overs (Ali Diamond K 40, G Arjun 7/48) & 119/4 in 29 overs (Ali Diamond K 40 batting);

Khalsa 342 & 74/3 in 17.3 overs (Harshit 37batting) vs Secunderabad Nawabs 236 in 67 overs (Takshit Rao 40, T Harish Singh 56, Jaidev Goud 88, Osama Bin Wasim 5/44); Rohit XI 555 bt Gouds XI 192/9 in 50.2 overs (K Krithik Reddy 89 no, Nitin Sai Yadav 5/54) & 145/9 in 23.4 overs (V Srujan 44).

Top Performers

Centuries: P Sakeeth Sai Ram 101 no, P Akshath Reddy 176, N Surya Teja 100 no, Md Junaid Ali 111, P Shiva 100, Ranjith Kumar 126, S Vikranth 150 no;

Five or more wickets: N Anirudh Reddy 5/58, Rahul Singh 5/35, Aryan Cariappa 5/53, Amrith Yadav 6/13, Osama Bin Wasim 5/44, Nitin Sai Yadav 5/54, G Arjun 7/48)

