HCA leagues: Jaweed slams double century against UBI

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: In-form Mir Jaweed Ali, who was ignored by the selectors for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, hit an unbeaten 237 as Budding Star posted 482 in 90 overs against Union Bank of India (erstwhile Andhra Bank) in the three-day A-Division league which resumed on Monday.

Brief scores

Group-A: Deccan Chronicle 421/7 in 90 overs (Yash Kapadia 155, Shreyas Vala 128, A Varun Goud 55) vs Central Excise;

R Dayanand 251 in 75.4 overs (MA Shanmukha 91, B Yathin Reddy 49, R Shiv Shankar 31, Mohd Mudassar 4/44, A Aslam 3/48) vs Income Tax 11 for no loss in 5 overs;

Budding Star 482 in 90 overs (Kamal Sawariya 71, Mir Jaweed Ali 237 no, Divesh Singh 103(116b,8×4), MA Khader 3 for 69) vs Union Bank of India;

Jai Hanuman 457/9 in 90 overs (Anurag Vittal 169, Rohit Rayudu 110, Sai Purnanand Rao 35, Irfan Khan 55, C Durgesh 3 for 68, Chiranjeevi 3 for 104) vs BDL

Group-B: Concorde CC 123 in 47.5 overs (M Pratyush Kumar 51, M Radhakrishna 5/25), Kavin Gupta 3/37) vs Hyderabad Bottling 109/3 in 26 overs (M Radhakrishna 35 batting);

Cambridge XI 432/8 in 90 overs (Rishiket Sisodia 39, Syed Askari 142, Sagar Chaurasia 123), Abhishek 65no, Praneeth Raj 3/82) vs MP Colts;

Evergreen 53 in 18.5 overs (K Swachit Kumar 6/35, Neel Chakravarthy 4/17) vs Zinda Tilismath 155/8 in 58 overs (Shashank Lokesh 72, G Aniketh Reddy 3/8);

AOC 113 in 36.1 overs (Sachin Shinde 32, Md Khayum 4/34) vs Combined District 110/5 in 37.1 overs (B Vikram 47, Rahul Singh 3/23);

Continental 419/7 in 90 overs (S Vaishnav Reddy 38, N Vigneshwar 96, Y Sai Varun 71, M Samhith Reddy 60, G Sankeerth 103 no), Mehdi Hasan 3/61) vs Ensconse

Group-C: Sportive CC 493/7 in 90 overs (Shaik Sameer 173, Abhishek Murugan 159, Nitish Kumar 34 no) vs Jai Bhagwathi;

Mahmood CC 264 in 85.3 overs (Tanay Nemani 56, Sriniketh Reddy 45, Durga Balaji 43, Naresh Kumar 3/42, Amir Bin Ali 3/70) vs Apex Cc 24 for no loss in 5 overs;

Balaaji CC 145 in 43.2 overs (HK Simha 35, Geeta Krishna 31, G Trishank Gupta 5/47, Mohd Adnan 4/38) vs Charminar Cc 129/4 in 39 overs;

Khalsa 342 in 80.5 overs (Sarthak Bharadwaj 141, Aryan Krishna 70, Jaidev Goud 3/59, Takshit Rao 3/53) vs Secunderabad Nawabs 29/1 in 4 overs;

Rohit XI 555 in 88 overs (Shanawaz Khan 149, Aliga Vinay 133, A Jayasuriya 136, VK Siddharth 58, Nitin Sai Yadav 30, Pramod 5/82, Narayan Teja 3/95)

Top Performers

Centuries: Yash Kapadia 155, Shreyas Vala 128, Mir Jaweed Ali 237 no, Divesh Singh 103, Anurag Vittal 169, Rohit Rayudu 110, Rishiket Sisodia 39, Syed Askari 142, Sagar Chaurasia 123, Shaik Sameer 173, Abhishek Murugan 159, Sarthak Bharadwaj 141, Shanawaz Khan 149, Aliga Vinay 133, A Jayasuriya 136

Five or more wickets: M Radhakrishna 5/25, K Swachit Kumar 6/35, G Trishank Gupta 5/47, Pramod 5/82

