Hyderabad: Union Bank conducts outreach program at Saroornagar Rythu Bazar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: The Union Bank of India conducted an outreach program at Saroornagar Rythu Bazar to tie-up with market for banking activities.

Officials had opened savings accounts, issued QR codes with sound box facility and activated the same with transactions for 25 farmer vendors. The meeting was attended by Koti Region head Kalyan Varma, Rythu Bazar estate officer Sravanthi Reddy and others.

The farmer vendors were informed about importance of digital transactions, availing loans for business activities etc and sanction letters were given to seven women entrepreneurs and three Self Help Groups. They were also told that the ban would provide digitally activated accounts to all the registered farmer vendors at Rythu Bazar.