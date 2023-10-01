UBI Nizamabad staff participate in Swachata Pakhawada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Hyderabad: The staff of Union Bank of India (UBI), Nizamabad regional office, on Sunday participated in Swachata Pakhawada, the special cleanliness drive taken-up to mark the celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti.

Over 100 staff members from the UBI Nizamabad office enthusiastically took part in an hour-long cleanliness drive at Aryanagar and Phulong Chowrastha. Senior bank officials including Regional Head, Sankar Hembram, Deputy Regional Heads, T Ramprasad and M Sivakotaiah were present.

