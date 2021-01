HCA three-day league: Satwik, Abhirath smash double centuries

Abhirath Reddy hit 222 while Yash Gupta scored 152 for Gemini Friends in the match against Ensconse

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:44 pm

Hyderabad: Charminar CC’s Satwik Reddy scored 280 runs against Jai Bhagwathi in the A division three-day league Group C match on Wednesday.

In another match, Abhirath Reddy hit 222 while Yash Gupta scored 152 for Gemini Friends in the match against Ensconse.

Brief Scores: Group-A: Union Bank of India 253 & 168/6 in 33 overs vs SCRSA 183 in 46 overs (M Vasudeva 3/56, Neeraj Bist 6/19);

Jai Hanuman 404 & 152/2 in 30 overs (Anurag Vittal 64batting) vs Deccan Chronicle 144 in 42.1 overs (Y Shravan Kumar 4/38, Anurag Vittal 3/57);

Income Tax 168 & 142 in 27.4 overs lost to Central Excise 286 in 80 overs (PS Chaitanya Reddy 93; D Swaroop 3/17) & 26/1 in 2.3 overs;

Day 1: Sporting XI 189 in 51.1 overs (Himalay Agarwal 82, Faisal Alvi 60) vs EMCC 89/1 in 29 overs;

BDL 253 in 69.1 overs (K Hima Teja 99, B Chandrasekhar 67; Abid Khan 5/37) vs Budding Star 55/7 in 13.3 overs (Akash Sana 3/23, B Thejodhar 4/24);

Group-B: Zinda Tilismath 313 in 88 overs vs MP Colts 275 in 84.4 overs (Sai Sampath 64; Sai Sragvi 5/32);

Hyderabad Bottling 217 & 237 in 36.1 overs (J Vinay Goud 73; B Buchi Babu 5/33) vs Combined District 321 in 70.3 overs (Md Khayum 73; Kevin Gupta 4/63);

Ensconse 427/4 in 90 overs vs Gemini Friends 456/8 in 90 overs (Yash Gupta 152, Abhirath Reddy 222; Junaid Ali 4/70);

Concorde CC 243 & 86/4 in 22 overs (Saqlain Arafat 3/20) vs Continental CC 271 in 67.5 overs (N Vigneshwar 52; Vijay Akash 3/40);

Evergreen 161 in 57.5 overs vs AOC 224 in 60.3 overs (Amit Pachera 86, Ilyaan Sathani 6/48);

Group-C: Mahmood CC 49 & 130/9 in 40 overs (Abhishek Murugan 4/16) lost to Sportive 359/9 decl in 88 overs (Chandrasekhar 162, Abhishek Murugan 87);

Apex CC 390/9 & 61/0 in 9 overs vs Khalsa 259 in 69.4 overs (Sarthak Bharadwaj 151no, Prudhvi Reddy 61; Amir Bin Ali 3/44, B Naresh Kumar 4/55);

Jai Bhagwathi 209 in 69.3 overs vs Charminar CC 521/9 in 90 overs (Aditya Mangat 64, Satwik Reddy 280, Ali Kachi Diamond 54; Md Abrar Ahmed 4/114, Kush S 3/55);

Rohit XI 292/9 & 65/5 in 19 overs vs Secunderabad Nawabs 185 in 60.2 overs (Thakshit Rao 76; Nitin Sai Yadav 5/47, Prashant Raj 4/52);

Sri Chakra 179 in 51.3 overs vs Gouds XI 359 in 85 overs (Krithik Reddy 168, Venu 76; Sai Kiran 3/64).

Top Performers

Centurions: Satwik Reddy 280, Abhirath Reddy 222, Chandrasekhar 162, Sarthak Bharadwaj 151no, Krithik Reddy 168

Five or more wickets: Ilyaan Sathani 6/48, Neeraj Bist 6/19, Abid Khan 5/37, Sai Sragvi 5/32, B Buchi Babu 5/33, Nitin Sai Yadav 5/47

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .