HCA two-day league: Sai Sandhipa’s ton goes in vain

Time CC suffered a 66-run loss against International CC on the second day of the A2 division two-day league

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:51 pm

Hyderabad: Sai Sandhipa scored 112 runs but his ton went in vain as his side Time CC suffered a 66-run loss against International CC on the second day of the A2 division two-day league on Sunday.

Brief Scores

Group- 2 PC: Day-2: International CC 307 in 76.5 overs bt Time CC 241/7 in 90 overs (Sai Sandhipa 112);

New Star CC 257 in 77.2 over bt Tirumala CC 114 in 50.5 overs (Deepak Nayak 3/23, Yasir Arafat 3/31).

