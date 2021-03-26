HCA yet to repair Uppal stadium canopy

The Apex Council is meeting on Saturday after president Mohd Azharuddin has raised fears over Sunday’s AGM saying that it is risky because of the rise in Covid-19 cases

Hyderabad: This April, it will be two years since a strong gale blew away a portion of the canopy in the Southern Stand of the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s Rajiv Gandhi Stadium at Uppal.

Since then, the stand continues to sport a bare look. HCA Secretary R Vijayanand said they are planning to take up repair works shortly. “We have to carry out repairs as early as possible otherwise we won’t be able to get the insurance money. Though we had called for tenders, they got delayed,” he said.

However, according to another official there could be a further delay in repairing the canopy. “The BCCI has sounded that Hyderabad is a standby venue for the IPL matches in case any of the six venues — Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata — gets changed because of the rise in Covid-19 cases. In case it happens, we will not be able to carry out the canopy repairs on time as it will take at least three months.”

Meanwhile, there is an uncertainty over Sunday’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) as the HCA president Mohd Azharuddin has raised fears over Covid-19 pandemic and even suggested postponement of the meeting. The Apex Council will be meeting on Saturday at Gymkhana ground on Saturday to decide over the AGM.

In fact, the association was gearing up the crucial AGM with Vijayanand saying that they will be adhering to all Covid protocols and precautions while conducting this meeting in the ground.

“We will be putting up tents for protection from the sun. Social distancing will be followed strictly. Club secretaries and other officials attending the meeting will be given masks and sanitsers. No member will be allowed inside without a mask. We will sanitise the venue before the Sunday meeting,’’ he said.

