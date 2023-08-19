HCP unveils photo exhibition showcasing works of Hyderabad photographers

From captivating documentary shots to breathtaking nature captures, thought-provoking portraits to vibrant street photography, and awe-inspiring landscapes, the works of around 35 city-based photographers were exhibited

Hyderabad: Marking World Photography Day, the Hyderabad Centre for Photography, in association with the Telangana Government, Telangana Tourism, and the State Gallery of Art organised an exhibition to celebrate the works of photographers from Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Minister of Prohibition & Excise, Dr V Srinivas Goud, inaugurated the event which was attended by composer Vishal Chandrasekhar, Aquin Mathews, Founder and Director, Indian Photo Festival and Dr Lakshmi Korra, Director of State Art Gallery.

From captivating documentary shots to breathtaking nature captures, thought-provoking portraits to vibrant street photography, and awe-inspiring landscapes, the works of around 35 city-based photographers were exhibited. Aquin Mathews said, “World Photography Day is dedicated to recognizing the incredible talent of those who capture moments, emotions, and stories through their lenses.”

The exhibition will be on view at the State Gallery of Art till September 5, open from 11 am to 6 pm.

