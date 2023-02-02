HD Kumaraswamy rubbishes rumours of differences with CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

Janata Dal (S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo).

Hyderabad: Janata Dal (S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy dismissed rumours over a rift with BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, terming the latter a visionary leader and a great guiding force in politics after his father and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

Addressing the Pancharatna Ratha Yatra of farmers at Raichur in Karnataka, Kumaraswamy was all praises for Chandrashekhar Rao for his schemes which inspired many States. He said the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme has benefited farmers in 24 districts of 33 districts in Telangana. Further, through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, tap water connections were provided to every household in the State.

“Both the Congress and the BJP governments have been regressive for Karnataka in terms of development and welfare. Both these parties have failed the people of this State. If voted to power in Karnataka, we will implement schemes inspired from Chandrashekhar Rao’s initiatives in Telangana,” he declared.

Kumaraswamy has been associated with Chandrashekhar Rao ever since the latter announced his plans to transform the then Telangana Rashtra Samithi into Bharat Rashtra Samithi and venture into national politics to bring about a qualitative change. However, his absence at the Khammam public meeting led to speculations in the media, with Opposition parties claiming differences between the two. The latest statement from Kumaraswamy has put an end to these speculations.

He was accompanied by BRS MLA Rajender Reddy at the Pancharatna Ratha Yatra of farmers at Raichur. The BRS had already announced that its leaders would actively campaign for the JD(S) in the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly elections in May this year.