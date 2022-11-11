| Hdfcbank Trends On Twitter As Its Shares Rise Over 6 Today

#HDFCbank trends on Twitter as its shares rise over 6% today

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:34 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Hyderabad: HDFC bank shares rallied over 6 per cent and hit over 7-month highs on Friday in the intra-day trade. Reports of HDFC Bank’s inclusion in the MSCI India Index resulted in a sharp rally.

The shares of the bank were in consolidation for over 20 months before they rallied today. The share price is expected to move up further in the coming days. Overall, the share price gained 14.34% in the last month.

The Mumbai-headquartered bank share was trading at 1,611.90 by the end of trading hours.

HDFC bank has gone public in 1995 with its shares listed on both national stock exchanges. Founded in 1994 as a subsidiary of the Housing Development Finance Corporation, HDFC bank has emerged as India’s largest private sector bank. The bank’s services include retail banking, loans, wholesale banking, and many other services.

While Sensex gained 1,181 points, Nifty ended above 18,300 today. Information Technology and Metal shares raised 2-3 per cent, while FMCG, auto and public sector banks were down by 0.5 per cent each.

#hdfcbank investors after the stock rallied 15% in one month: pic.twitter.com/GWrKztKpKj — Tickertape (@TickertapeIN) November 11, 2022