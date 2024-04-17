Telangana: Head constable’s daughter cracks Civils

On Tuesday, Ravuri Sai Alekhya, a postgraduate hailing from L-Govindapuram village in Bonakal mandal, achieved a significant milestone by cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

17 April 2024

Alekhya is the daughter of Ravuri Prakash Rao, who works as head constable at Madhira police station. After completing her degree course she did her post graduation in rural development from Banaras Hindu University.

Speaking to the media, the ranker said she wanted to be a civil servant since her childhood and with the support of her parents, Prakash Rao and Padmasri she was able to secure AIR 938 in her fifth attempt.

Alekhya said her father used to tell her about IAS and IPS officers since childhood and made her read newspaper cuttings with their success stories to inspire her and added that her mother always encouraged in her studies.

She stated that with the rank she secured she would be able to be selected for IPS and would make another attempt to secure a better rank to be selected for IAS. Alekhya’s grandfather Ravuri Venkataramaiah was a Telangana armed struggle fighter.